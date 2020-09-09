Driver witnesses explosion in Oregon wildfire

More
The driver said he captured footage of the fire in Talent, Oregon, on his way home after attempting to check on a friend’s house.
0:36 | 09/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver witnesses explosion in Oregon wildfire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"The driver said he captured footage of the fire in Talent, Oregon, on his way home after attempting to check on a friend’s house. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72904552","title":"Driver witnesses explosion in Oregon wildfire","url":"/US/video/driver-witnesses-explosion-oregon-wildfire-72904552"}