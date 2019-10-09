Transcript for Duck beaten and killed with broomstick by students

We're told the incident happened here in molten borrow while the students were awake for football camps the coaches in the athletic director were not notified about this until days later. These are still photos taken from the video captured in my home Borough roughly two weeks ago. Wild ducks were lured from the water with several football players from Tenet high school standing around. And then the unthinkable happened. The heinous activity is. Duct being hit over the head. With. Broomstick guesses is what ended up happening. And essentially one of the other students euthanize the duck news is named. Pretty baffling. Coaches were informed and then police and fishing game were brought in to investigate these students a juvenile so they certainly can't be charged with anything their parents would be charged if we charge them. In the defy amounts will be minuscule so suspensions can service everyone agreed was effective punishment. The superintendent says some students added up with game suspensions community service and more some mental. Health pieces social emotional pieces and educational components related to it since the incident happened the school has received many phone calls from people who were outraged about what happened. You do have very strong opinions both ways and means Travis act we think is reasonable. It also recognized that these are adolescents that are. That make bad choices and induces. Grievous mistake. The superintendent tells us that each of the students involved have different punishment levels based on their involvement. In the incidents reporting in molten Borough Christie gross out W and you wire news nine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.