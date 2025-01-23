Duckworth slams defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran, serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live