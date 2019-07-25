-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson joins protests at Mauna Kea volcano
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, July 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: School district to randomly drug test students
-
Now Playing: Man caught by DNA sentenced for '87 double murder
-
Now Playing: School district reverses course, accepts offer to settle lunch debt
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old sneaks onto airport baggage conveyor
-
Now Playing: Bernie Madoff applies for clemency
-
Now Playing: Dozens of wildfires burn from Texas to Oregon
-
Now Playing: Ole Miss student died of gunshot wounds: Police
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein taken to hospital from jail cell
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico governor resigns after protests
-
Now Playing: Triple-digit temperatures in store for California
-
Now Playing: This video of a boy without arms landing a box jump will give you chills
-
Now Playing: This queso-loving baby is actually all of us
-
Now Playing: Toddler takes ride on airport luggage conveyor belt
-
Now Playing: Slain Ole Miss student died of 'multiple gunshot wounds': Autopsy
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches 2 unidentifiable objects: South Korea
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller emphasizes how grave Russian threat remains to US
-
Now Playing: 19-year-old Hungarian breaks 200-meter butterfly world record
-
Now Playing: Allergan issues worldwide recall for textured breast implants