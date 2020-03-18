Earthquake shakes Utah homes

More
Dave Noriega filmed as the ceiling lights shook following the earthquake in Kaysville.
0:32 | 03/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Earthquake shakes Utah homes
This week. A year ago. This is kind of bears who were looking for a boom. Owned doorways that little man. Who has yet. There ego you don't get. Well it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Dave Noriega filmed as the ceiling lights shook following the earthquake in Kaysville.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69663946","title":"Earthquake shakes Utah homes","url":"/US/video/earthquake-shakes-utah-homes-69663946"}