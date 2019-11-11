Transcript for ‘Eat-in’ held after man detained for eating sandwich in train station

I've got my at my lunch years. Obviously very threatening. As you can see a deploy at lunchtime eat is on the platform inside do you market aero Bart station where eating is not allowed my first. Political awakening. Was back at the lunch Palestinians back in the 1960s. So here we're back begins. About thirty people gathered for lunch to protest an incident recently captured until the deal. At the Pleasant Hill park station. Are detained and under and and if you look. He's thinking I don't want him. Steve Foster of Concord says he was detained even handcuff. Our police officer. Because he was eating a sandwich while waiting for trains that may have says bad. Frustrated still trying to agree about it art says state law prohibits people from eating or drinking in the paint portions of the Walt or not Kelly Graf was passing up breakfast sandwiches today. For what she called lunch on. Part it was to table the other platforms and I can harass someone and make sure that I showed. As soon as solidarity and it on this plaza which I've got hundreds of time and I've watched and his people do on its. Show that what they did was beyond embarrassing rhubarb leaves and in the middle of this heated protests Weaver's. Tries to find a member of the park board of directors and the FBI is playing and ending emerald and besides me about it Bart board member Janice Lee brought her old lunch she believes there are bigger issues to deal with it realized something's paralegal. Back up right here. But. I just want it be mindful of our using lasers instead of force axes. The full video shows Foster did insult the officer and use the slur in a statement part set about Foster he was not arrested he was cited for eating which is a violation of state law. The man was lawfully handcuffed after refusing to provide his name multiple times once he provided his name he was cited and released. Bart says the video will be reviewed by their independent police on a its effort Cisco court offered a BC 7 NEWS.

