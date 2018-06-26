Transcript for Eighth man arrested for the death of Bronx teen

We ask you domicile on the killing a fifteen year old Sandra junior whose month believes in the brought so far. Eight people have been arrested in connection with his brutal murder six of the men arrested in Patterson New Jersey are being extradited to New York City right now. This as mourners have gathered at a funeral home for a wait for the murdered teenager investigators in New York City believe the same Dominican gang. Is involved in another violent attack the stabbing of a fourteen year old of the Bronx River Parkway. Well more on a gang and the New York police response to all that in a minute but we're gonna begin with I was you coordinating dollar wall she is at the week in the Mott Haven section. To me. They need billed as the the second day of this wake and a large crowd here brandy York Houston home take a look thestreet blocked off. In the coming here are paying there respects for atlas Sandra Guzman police and as they do that they also want justice and it appears they're getting at police just announcing an eight man. Alvin Garcia now will be facing murder charges later today. This crowds priority to comforted. Or looked on recruitment polices grieving mother you know we'll have kids I have rentals and and it's really sat. It's really sad that they had to take a tragedy to bring a community step. This really sad. Their well wishes saying we're here for you when she arrived at your teeth funeral home in the Bronx today for a second day of the week. Everybody is supporting. In all and we who some of them walks. The crime so horrific it walk the community after the details emerged. A group of men attacked Guzman police at a Bronx bodega last week with a machete in the case of mistaken identity. Is that great for our way those people addicts and need to sister hand. Yeah isn't Blaine Angus he had selected James Tennyson now a total of eight to accused have been caught. Two in the Bronx including nineteen year old Kevin Alvarez pleading not guilty to second degree murder charges. Six others a New Jersey today waiting their extradition hearing to the Bronx and authorities had strong words for anyone else involved. Let me just be very clear. We will leave. As the DA says no stone unturned we have ample resources to deal would anyone that wishes to. Engage in this activity. You're going to swiftly learned that it is a no win situation. And right now you're looking at live pictures from the three months section the Bronx this is where this crime happened this is the bush degas a large crowd. Gathering there are a memorial. There's well there have been hundreds of candles fireplace or this is just trot around the corner from where airless Sandra lives. Again that's through this crime is blocked the community here and they just really wants justice as far as here in the Mott Haven section where people are gathering for this way could this will be until 9 o'clock tonight. More people expected throughout the evening and a funeral expected for tomorrow that is scheduled for 9 o'clock our 9:30 in the morning that is. At the Mount Carmel church in the Belmont section of the Bronx reporting live naproxen living -- of all channel seven Eyewitness News.

