El Paso journalist talks Latino community's fears following El Paso shooting

Carlos Sanchez, a senior editor at Texas Monthly, discussed the "outright prejudice" Latinos have experienced apparently as a result of the president's rhetoric.
4:12 | 08/07/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for El Paso journalist talks Latino community's fears following El Paso shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

