Emergency crews are working to rescue those stranded from flooding in South Florida

ABC News’ Victor Oquendo joins from Ft. Lauderdale where the airport shut down for two days due to major flooding.

April 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live