Transcript for Employees surprised with $10 million bonus at holiday party

It's detective also let me get what ten million. Dollars in employee about it it was quite a holiday party for a Baltimore real estate company the average bonus for the 200 workers at Saint John properties with. 50000. Dollars a lot of you'll get and based on seniority. Solved by got more than 200000. Dollars look at the face real unmatched in. Company's owner says he plotted to reward employees for the company fits that. Ice. Here the boat. But they're the ones that runs the they're the ones that make the Pope go. Without. We are nothing we're absolute. It's crazy. I can only imagine the company flew in all of its employees from eight different locations and hate us. All their expense you're only as strong as those employees.

