Transcript for End of eviction moratorium looms

The clock is ticking on that relief bill another deadline is looming for ranchers the CDC eviction moratorium ends in two weeks. ABC's Andrew Denver has more on that. I get good reliable Omer and I sold everything and go from clothing to furniture to. Records you name it. Mike Grigsby lane is one of the countless Americans facing a wave of evictions. He might be out on the streets come January 1 if the federal government doesn't extend renter protections that were put in place because of the corona virus pandemic. I know couple months behind him I'm not sure. But what do you hear. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition a nonprofit organization an estimated six point seven million renter households are currently unable to pay their rent in the midst of the pandemic. Family band for a law professor at Wake Forest calls it the greatest eviction crisis in American history this is something that our country. We'll be covering her generations to come. In September the Centers for Disease Control prevention set up an eviction moratorium protecting tenants with missed monthly rent payments from being thrown out of their homes those protections expire at the end of the month and renters are still liable for their missed payments leaving struggling families to make difficult financial decisions too often coping with the economic downfall from the corona virus is forcing families to choose between catching up on rent or buying groceries and thousands have been flocking to food banks. We don't have an upbeat. We'll have money to pay our rent. Those most vulnerable to evictions are also the least likely to pull themselves out an ABC news analysis shows during the pandemic the rate of evictions in majority black and Latino neighborhoods has been twice as high as mostly white neighborhoods. And that would live think they live a happy. And then there was a movie gives haul it. The CDC's eviction moratorium was meant. Doctors to help families who can't afford it. I was also set up as a health emergency plan the CDC saying evictions could lead to overcrowded shelters causing concerns over the spread of cove in nineteen. A study from UCLA shows this summer's expired state eviction bands led to 433000. Coping cases and 101000 deaths. But alas the federal government extends the moratorium an eviction crisis is looming and the repercussions. Could be devastating for millions of Americans. I get an additional my record I did he. Out of out of luck in terms of finding a place direct my life or at least with the future. Com and everyone in this. In the general situation that is a and that those Barrett aren't important. Danger timber ABC news in Washington DC. I asked thanks to Andrew.

