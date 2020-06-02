Transcript for After Epstein: Survivor Chauntae Davies in her own words

I needed him to know that it wasn't. It wasn't a game and you know he ruined. My life and ensure other people's cocoon. You're never going to be able to see everything that needs to be sent in and there's never going to be enough time or space that I like to be able to put into words. The hell that I have gone through it. Now there's a lot of healing that needs to happen and now then I. Past the turmoil apparently Ghassan I'm ready. He notes continued healing in this process he it's great if the story changes and and people start to see. Who I really am you know the damage that's been done that's RD and done it this planet is heating move forward and and and get strength from that realized that. You know. I think I know who I am in. And that's all really that matters. But couldn't fight back when Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused me because they hadn't yet found my voice. Well I found my voice now announcer remained going to be here to hear it and will not stop fighting and I will not be silenced anymore. I've spent. What feels like an entire life time having my voice silenced. Aaron's. I'm just not gonna let that happen anymore it if I'm being given the opportunity. To. He definitely hurt him going to take it certainly go after the contract.

