Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color (Trailer)

From Idris Elba, whose grandfather fought in WW2, this landmark series reveals the untold stories of soldiers of color in the war.

June 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live