Ethel Kennedy hospitalized after suffering stroke, family says

Ethel Kennedy, a human rights advocate and the widow of late former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, is recovering after suffering a stroke last week.

October 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live