Ethics expert weighs in on Justice Alito upside-down flag report

Hofstra University law professor James Sample reacts to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito saying he was not involved in putting up an upside-down flag outside his home in January of 2021.

May 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live