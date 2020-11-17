Transcript for What Europe’s latest COVID-19 surge means for the United States

And now let's bring ABC news contributor and infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Eller and for more. On the east European lock downs a doctoral learning good morning you know when that pandemic started it seem like Europe was a few weeks ahead of us we would report something happening in action it would seem incredible to us and then shortly after we would report that same thing happening years ago. This time around how close usually be looking to Europe as an indicator. Of what's to come in the US. Right Diane I knew does feels a bit like her current ninety near where we saw Europe on fire first in the United States followed by a few weeks. And dumb I think we can. Learn a lot from the Hammond and the way they handle. Getting the virus under control some of these restrictions these. Extra measures remember we've had to take the same ones as they soda thing that we are. Immune from doing that again I think would be underestimating this virus again not to say that we're gonna have a national shut down but remember Europe is a large Plaistow when different countries you can think of the United States each state as an individual country we're seeing from coast to coast. Viral transmission out of control in certain states or worse and others right now they definitely need to take the most stringent actions and how to do quickly. In a lock downs are one of the those scenarios that nobody really wants to take in some people are really looking for reasons. Not human and often what I will hear is people pointing to Italy as an example saying look they did all these lockdown measures and now they're in trouble anyway kind of does say that lock downs or useless what's your response to that. Well remember I mean the US baseline right now is it a dangerous place we make up close to 20% of global cases and 20% of global deaths we only make up less than 5% of the world's population. So to think that. You don't think we can just continue the same behavior that we're doing without wouldn't you don't national guidance stayed in community guidance and being the worst is gonna come out of this okay is not even and unlikely true or gonna have to take real extreme measures hopefully we don't have severe lock downs and shelter replaces. 24 hours like we had during the first wave but if things don't turn around we're headed there. How does the news of a vaccine clientele is could be spared the effects of Europe's latest wave that we get a vaccine in time. So this is such great news. Die and I I can't tell you I mean. Help is on the way I can see your doctor boat she said the cavalry is coming and I can he in the distance. Coming in with vaccines but it's not going to be here tomorrow she and the truth is most people in the United States will not vaccinated in two thousand twenties hopefully most vaccination person 2021. And 2020 when it's still going to be a year were worse and where is our vaccine because the rule out is still complicated so I'm feeling very good about does attract efficacy not just didn't want trial but to trump that mean that the sign is actually got right target that is so critical so encouraging but I think we need to double down on the infection prevention measures that we know war masking and public asking inside our homes. Keeping our global small. YouTube's staying away from trials washing our hands all of those measures absolutely war. When they act. Seen columns and we were able to get him actually in council going public trust is really at a high point I mean we have the public's help students accepted this is special and I'm hoping this great efficacy and effectiveness data really really can't be true and turn some heads and people that may have been less trusting before more trusting don't remember in the current trial after oral Levinson your cases. All of them in the placebo group zero severe cases in the vaccine group that's telling us a lot there's a lot of hope we're not there yet it's not gonna get us out of this current way. Is there is sense that news of the vaccine might change people's behavior over the holidays and easier to need to. Be disciplined. If we feel like we're almost there were almost there are just a little bit longer. And so unpredictable isn't and I mean. Part of me thinks that now is the time in the end you know let's really do everything we can change our behavior is make some of those tough decisions like. You know I had to cancel Thanksgiving plans that I have. Bench and it's our actual terrible about that you wanna be with family but you know I have parents that are older and and and vulnerable populations so cash is just. And four even though Thanksgiving and Christmas are times for family to be together. I just think for this one it's just too dangerous tell high risk people in your home if you can give is there's an alternative especially. When you know. The vaccines and our vaccination programs around the corner with that said I'm hoping people don't become complacent and just think oh there's a vaccine now I just left the remote location there was an med search floor with stable yesterday and today she's being moved into our intensive care unit I don't want that to happen to anyone else. Now we certainly don't talk to tot ally and we appreciate your time thank you. Understand.

