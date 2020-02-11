Transcript for What to expect on Election Day as votes are cast and counted

An ABC news political director Rick Klein joins me now for more on this wreck more than 94 million votes have already been cast that's more than 60%. Although all of the votes counted in 2016 so when you look. At these early indicators polling turnout voter registrations absentee ballot request what's your take away. Diane there is no way to look at all the data and not come away with the inclusion that Joseph Biden has a lead right now he's built up a significant lead I mean polling but more importantly in early vote. Over a range of states the question though is what happens that lead on Election Day when we expect. Donald Trump to vastly outperform. Joseph Biden who most of his voters the majority of his voters are likely Election Day voters and to see the sights and the sounds those massive rallies that is this those of the sights and sounds and enthusiasm. Hot in the hope. For president trump is that all those polls were wrong and their proven wrong by massive massive turnout that in some way matches the early vote turnout people are engaged in this election. And now Donald Trump just needs is people to show up for those same kind of numbers. How each candidate most likely to hit. The 270. Electoral votes they need yes I think your question Diana as the special halftime with a map and and it's a stubborn map and if you look at the Donald Trump's not from twenty sixteenths he really needs to do what he did last time and if he can just hold. Michigan Wisconsin Pennsylvania Boone he's president all over again. But the flip of that is that a lot of Democrats and Republicans both believe that Michigan and Wisconsin are probably going to the democratic candidates of Joseph Biden and then Joseph Biden has a lot of past he can win Pennsylvania win the presidency he can win Arizona and maybe just another electoral voter a smaller state and win the presidency he gave Florida would put him well over the top so would Georgia sort North Carolina so with Texas so there were a couple of different paths. For Joseph Biden one involves the due to so called blue wall those upper midwestern states just bringing them back home to the Democrats. The other some combination of Sunbelt states from any of those make him president on his only a few places. That Donald Trump is really playing offense there's still some optimism about Minnesota maybe even Nevada but other than that. Trump really Disney's the cling on to that map that delivered in the presidency. What are you had this becomes a contested outcome and how would that play out. The other scenario where it becomes contested is that we don't have any candidate either candidate over 270 votes immediately. I and it's very possible if not likely that we're not going to have a winner declared by news organizations like ours. Been in Michigan in Wisconsin and especially Pennsylvania where they're not even beginning to count all of those absentee votes until tomorrow still sometime tomorrow so. The is very possible. That we're gonna go a couple of days without knowing oh winner there now maybe it doesn't matter because Joseph Biden has won enough other places that it's clear that he either has or will get. 270 electoral votes but. If we are waiting on one state and that state is close that's how you get into the contested election scenario and of course president trump guy has been saying the that's a very real possibility. And every time we hear that explain it's always if Biden is able to win enough states than it we may have an answer. It seems like that pop doesn't exist so much for president trump why not. Well look the bottom line is the president one very narrowly last time and if he wins again he's gonna win very narrowly again so the heat it did he isn't gonna put new states in play that changed the the calculus hockey needs to win at least one of those three big midwestern states to hold on there aren't a lot of other options for himself. It it just is is also function a bit of the time zones that. The early states on the East Coast that earlier poll closing times like Florida like North Carolina like Georgia they are likely to have a substantial number of votes earlier in the evening so they give us an indication of where the election has had a early on. And president trying to say that ballot should not be counted after Election Day but we know that some states do allow that so. How much could that delay the results coming in and does the president have any say in that. He does not ending it needs to be clear of states won elections states have their own laws around. How ballots are counted when they can be received when they can be counted and never in the history of the country Diane. Hasn't been the case that every single election date there every single vote has been counted at the end of election night there's nothing magical about the stroke of midnight. What happens is that every state gets votes in different batches it's very localized at the county level the precinct level and they feel throughout the state boards of election the certified results. Take weeks to come back. In the meantime media organizations like us at ABC does. Are looking at the data and making projections based on a date and that's exactly what we're going to do we know though that several states are telling us already. We're not gonna have all of the vote or substantial amount of the vote in on election night sometimes it'll be a wee hours of Wednesday morning others are saying it could be until daylight Wednesday even Thursday or Friday. Before you have a complete portrait that a president can complain about that he can send lawyers to court about that but the state laws of the state laws and and state by state as we talked to election experts election officials they tell us they don't care what the president says about this. Yeah right we'll see how it all plays out soon enough one data go until the final votes Rick Klein. We appreciate your announces as always thank you thanks Diane.

