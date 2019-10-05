Explosion at Virginia gas station sends at least 4 to hospital

More
At least four adults have been transported to the hospital following an explosion at a gas station in Buena Vista, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.
0:34 | 05/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Explosion at Virginia gas station sends at least 4 to hospital
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"At least four adults have been transported to the hospital following an explosion at a gas station in Buena Vista, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62968092","title":"Explosion at Virginia gas station sends at least 4 to hospital","url":"/US/video/explosion-virginia-gas-station-sends-hospital-62968092"}