Transcript for Explosive device addressed to Hillary Clinton intercepted

All of this begin this morning with a suspicious device found near the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua. Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis has been logged well all the mall in long they're giving us reports joining us now with the very latest markets. And they've not quite the same urgency here as were seen in the city this discovery was made hours or go Hillary Clinton. How was not home at the time we know she's in Florida for on the campaign trail. But former President Bill Clinton. Was at the residence even though the Secret Service says neither was in any a danger of coming in contact with that package that was. Sense here it is unclear exactly where that package was intercepted Secret Service is near. The clintons. House you're an old house lane where they have lived at since the late 1990s. That is housed there that is engaged anyway that Secret Service gave the house well beyond that. Next to it another property that's the clintons who owns purchased a couple of years ago as Chelsea Clinton's. Get away home but here's the package was addressed to Hillary Clinton and law enforcement sources tell ABC news it is similar to those found. Cat billionaire philanthropist George sources as residents. And the one senator can former president Barack Obama pipe bomb Lutheran three explosive device for quite. Type device with black powder in doubt the Secret Service says the discovery may around 1 this morning by technicians. Who routinely skins emails please mail for the clintons and that is when. They were learns Kuhn this package that was addressed again to Hillary Clinton the former First Lady. Who is in Florida on the campaign trail not in the residence. Former President Bill Clinton. He was at home the investigation obviously going on right now but there was no evacuations. Any of you surrounding properties here. As this situation on April 1 the latest from capitalized market so it's channel seven Eyewitness News just the White House is getting. The devices saying in a statement. We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama President Clinton Secretary Clinton. And other public figures these terrorizing acts are despicable and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Now just in from the White House Chelsea Clinton's we did it every day I am grateful to them women and men of the United States Secret Service thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.