Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Facebook to help with COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
I'm not connecting. Deemed. I mean. Sorry. I ruined and.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:48","description":"The tech giant announced it will label vaccine posts to help combat misinformation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76467646","title":"Facebook to help with COVID-19 vaccine misinformation ","url":"/US/video/facebook-covid-19-vaccine-misinformation-76467646"}