Transcript for Facebook, Twitter and Google testify to Senate committee on online extremism

So how do you stop extremism and violence from spreading on social media now what's the question today. As executives from the top tech companies testified before senate hearing. ABC's charmer all has the details. Today representatives from some of the internet's largest companies FaceBook Twitter and Google sitting down for a joint senate hearing facing questions about mass violence and extremism spread through their sites. I think this is. Area where it's an evolving challenge. I'm both because technology rolls because people's tactics evolved. Experts say hate groups have been exploiting social media sites to further their message and radicalize vulnerable people today's hearing comes a day after FaceBook announced updated internal guidelines revamping the sites effort to detect extremism and hate the new guidelines referenced the march mass shooting at a New Zealand mosque. Which was life streamed on FaceBook. You'll left on the site for anyone to view for an hour. Facebook's head of global policy management Monica baker today testifying that companies artificial intelligence tools didn't spot violence in that video. And that's just one of the many efforts we have to try to improve these machine learning technologies so that we can stop the next viral video at the time a couple of Google and Twitter also addressing their role in confronting extremism since 2015 Twitter suspended more than one and a half million accounts for violations of company rules related terrorism a Wednesday public policy director nick Nichols said. That doesn't fix everything written. No it's the technology companies have a role to play however it's important to recognize content removal alone could not sold these issues. An official with the anti defamation league also testified today he said domestic extremist violence and anti fanatic hate. Our bull on the rise and the environments on these online sites are amplifying that hateful rhetoric.

