Faith, foster care and LGBTQ rights collide in Supreme Court

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on a major religious liberty case coming before the Supreme Court next week, over Catholic Social Services not working with same-sex foster parents in Philadelphia.
6:23 | 10/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Faith, foster care and LGBTQ rights collide in Supreme Court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:23","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on a major religious liberty case coming before the Supreme Court next week, over Catholic Social Services not working with same-sex foster parents in Philadelphia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73917179","title":"Faith, foster care and LGBTQ rights collide in Supreme Court","url":"/US/video/faith-foster-care-lgbtq-rights-collide-supreme-court-73917179"}