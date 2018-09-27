Transcript for Fake dentist charged after girl is rushed to hospital

To the dentist however it turns out the man who worked on her was not licensed. But his wife it's Eyewitness News report affiliate has the story. About my daughter there and see what I had except her mouth. And I had to rush at at a hospital room and Kenechi Campbell told us something else about the procedure she says was before under her daughter. Here to lure dental care's office in Passaic news that it wasn't that the road yes. It was her husband her husband yet you saw the thing we couldn't yet it's and I am now that I have a member have. 37 year old doctor Amy Rojas and her husband 41 year old Oscar goal of Barack. Were arrested by the insurance fraud unit of the Passaic county prosecutor's office the dentist is facing accusations of health care fraud. Investigators say she submitted claims claiming to a perform procedures that were done by her husband. Who is not a dentist. Investigators say look Clara is an X ray technician. But that he performed dental procedures they say he put braces on a sixteen year old who need it follow up and remedial care from another dentist. He's charged with practicing without a license. Allure dental on prospect street was open its staff told me that the doctor was seeing patients. And didn't have time to speak to us a few people who said they were patients did speak to us about live Aaron. I just thought he was a partner never thought he was a husband or anything of that nature I just I just thought he was like insisting he would help her. I'm whatever she needed I never thought he was actually practicing. She said she was coming put cleaning but decided to request her records and leave. Campbell says after her first and only experience. She wasn't coming back anyway now that you know who you're not a dentist who not was beaten him now I know in this shocking that you don't you don't note and we've also dancers that you have been referred by as rising acts that the U pave the way. That's but I doctor Rojas also has an office in Teaneck so far no charges from Bergen County. And Passaic Tony it's channel seven Eyewitness News.

