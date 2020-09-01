'Fake' texts inform Americans of draft selection

The U.S. Army advised Americans that the military is not drafting individuals by any means, including through text messages.
01/09/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Fake' texts inform Americans of draft selection
US army wants to let you know that you are not being drafted officials are forcing issues statement in response to face. Fake text messages telling people they had to register to fight Iran. The draft has not been on the fact since 1973 the army is emphasize operations are continuing this war.

