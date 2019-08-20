-
Now Playing: NYPD officer involved in Eric Garner's death fired
-
Now Playing: Eric Garner's family on firing of NY officer: 'The fight is not over'
-
Now Playing: Sailor rescued after clinging to boat for 12 hours
-
Now Playing: Marking 400 years since slavery began in US
-
Now Playing: Eric Garner's mom talks firing of officer involved in son's chokehold death
-
Now Playing: Fallout from NYPD decision to dismiss cop involved in Eric Garner death
-
Now Playing: Father confesses to murdering daughter: Police
-
Now Playing: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide
-
Now Playing: Status hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
-
Now Playing: 125-year-old dime sells for $1.32M at Chicago auction
-
Now Playing: NC man arrested for human trafficking after police find woman, baby in home
-
Now Playing: New measles numbers show disease still spreading
-
Now Playing: Wind blows dozens of mattresses across Denver park
-
Now Playing: How cold should your home be?
-
Now Playing: Bear breaks into California home
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
-
Now Playing: Parents fight for custody after stopping son's chemotherapy
-
Now Playing: High school students under fire for Nazi salute
-
Now Playing: US man returns to Caribbean to face manslaughter charges
-
Now Playing: Search expands for firefighters lost at sea