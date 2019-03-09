Transcript for False alarm causes panic at NJ airport

Well the article all clear has been given after a real scare that happened at Newark Airport passengers were running everywhere are leaving. Anything they had their hands behind the Port Authority says it all started when two men approached a war perk. When the men quickly left the worker became concerned and hit an alarm for some reason. That alarm caused hundreds of people to start running some pouring outside of the terminal on two the areas where the planes are parked. Everyone was outside of security people reporting each other they would send people were crying. There where officers that had huge guns I asked somebody what happened and they said somebody heard a loud boom and an ever and started running. The Port Authority has identified the two men they are being questioned passengers were able to. Return of the terminal everything was peaceful we're told this would did not impact any airport operations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.