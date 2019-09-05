Transcript for Family car of missing 4-year-old Texas girl Maleah Davis located: Police

And at a Texas where search crews have found the car belonging to the step dad of a missing four year old malaria Davis. The cart discovered in Missouri City which is within the Houston metropolitan area. That's where Gary invent says he was checking a tire on the side of the road over the weakened when he claims he was attacked by three men. Blair and his one year old son were with him he says he was knocked out when he woke up his car in the layer would gun. Police say finding his car became the priority after they found inconsistencies. In his story.

