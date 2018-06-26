Transcript for Family faces man accused in 1986 killing of girl

Mr. Ellis family took their seats in the front row of the pierce county courthouse and looked at Michelle is accused killer square in the guys you never expect. The face of somebody that's done something this terrible to look normal. You know some meat is making me very friend Gary Hartman was arrested at his Lakewood home last week about ten miles from Puget park. We're Michelle sisters last solar. Accord to court documents Michelle had run home to grab a couple sandwiches. That's when she went missing. Search efforts came opted to remedy but babysitting at the top it's. Anti Nickie. And I son thought it was so. For 32 years the cage has gone cold. But according to charging documents new DNA evidence recovered from a restaurant napkin connected Hartman to the DNA found on the show has bought finally. I feel I have a little bit of closure.

