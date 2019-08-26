Transcript for Family of man killed by off-duty officer at Costco speaks out

They were at Costco they were regular customers of costs go and had been there for probably thirty to forty minutes shopping. They had a shopping heart. They went to a stand in console where they were passing out samples. Of sausage. To eat. The son Ken that approached the stand as did Russell. And they provide it's a sample to Russell and took all the and the off duty officer was also what the stand. Although it's completely. If it's somewhat unclear as to exactly what. Sparked it. At some point. Almost sought as they push or shop other people have said it was more of a strike or punch. To the off duty police officer who apparently was holding. A young shark. He went full work. Some of the witnesses who have been interviewed so far. Have indicated that he may have temporarily went to the ground. None of the witnesses indicate that he ever lost consciousness or appeared to lose consciousness as they are now claiming. He was there what does white. Who took the trial. He then pulled out his gun. Announced it was a police officer. And at that point. Kenneth was moving away from him. There was only this one bush or strike and nothing more. He was visibly on armed not trying to attack him in any way but actually moving away from him. When the parents saw him pull out his gun. And Russell specifically heard him say he was a police office. Russell yelled out. Don't shoot. My sinus it. All are yelled out. Please don't shoot please don't few. And at this point nobody was next to. The office. In fact we believe the evidence may show that. Russell and although we're closer to the officer at that point then their son Kenneth once. Despite their pleas for him not to shoot. He fired multiple rounds. It's passable and we're waiting to get the video and I'll talk about that in a moment. That the first shot struck all in the back. The second strong shot we believe. May have struck Russell from his right side as both of them were pleading to the escalate the situation. When they saw the officer pull out his gun. The officer then continued to Fieger multiple sharks. Striking can it and killing him. Can help us bonds that these mavericks won't blow it. Yeah. It's behind. Student and his. Eat nuts bolts. He. It. Especially guitarist and it doesn't. Hit don't want to supports it adds up tonight. I don't TV. British opens. Yeah escaped the Phoenix. But there. I. Insisted hospitals. We don't have kids and upbeat about it. Off to hitting office says census. Identified. Himself as a police officer. I begged and told him not to shoot. I sit we have known guns. And my son is sick. He still stopped. I thought people don't do that. We've a bullet in the icu was such a long time I just came loans. Digital world we Google and that's only because. I don't surgeons I need to get home I have debate my son he's been in the ball well. Over two months. I don't even know Hollis faces and it looked like when we meet him on Friday. And that's going to be another shocker to us but we have to pay him we haven't you need to diligent. We are law abiding family. Who fully supply up support law enforcement agencies. We firmly believe that if words were used instead of violence. The outcome would be very different. My beloved brother Kenneth but still be here with us none of our hearts would be broken. And my parents would not my parents' health would not be compromised. We hope that our horrible experience. Is an opportunity to increase awareness when dealing with mental illness. And encourages better communication. Our initial perceptions of people should be supported which dialogue and and not violence. It is our hope that our family. It is our hope that no family will ever endure the team that we're going through right now.

