Transcript for Family members of fallen service men address Congress on 'preventable' AAV accident

On the wrong with eight other. Here's just shortly. In the investigation. 408. In mind that. The end of life. Edwards should ever have been put in the water. No rules that you blow this year. And they want us. Six. A water there were. No emergency egress training they knew they were seen quite so it on there who burst. And there who. They obviously have noted it would. No radio actor. Oh. Yeah. Ought to. Set traveling away. Olds with dolls. She looked lost on the trip. Police were Bill Clinton at. The water try to Summers. AP proved that not all sorts or. So. Don't so be still would've song about it. Rebel leadership failed duty to try the retrained and certified. Just another so terrible. Before eighty he's Jack Ryan told you about its concerns with EE. And that. Lisa and all the time it was hauled from evil let's see now and who was more sort it was an East Jerusalem. Also Jack Ryan is strong odor that these two clowns Jack Ryan was supposed to be good night's Euro or. It's going to create a legacy his status as torture order. Your vote from watching. Brian Dolan yeah. And lawlessness and rational. John Bryant was also supposed to look out there is gross annual sulfur from a lifelong educational. When the marine quote we model results Lucas should. Shocked and this. I'm recklessness. Reason why did you ever were worse and all of the CE. As an extra loose federal must and it is conducted. For many rose law enforcement operations the laughter DL and easy Olson won two games. You know it was intentional. Espanola copper from a lack of readiness. Or the exercise plan were not all our trooper. Its sales reps. Or perhaps both. My opinion in the entire EE company was close at extreme risk. Due to report. Inadequate training. And forty corner unit and monitoring arms aides training troops thoughts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.