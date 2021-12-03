Family members hug grandfather for 1st time in a year

For the first time in a year, a family in Detroit, Michigan, was able to give their grandfather a hug after he was vaccinated against COVID-19.
0:42 | 03/12/21

Transcript for Family members hug grandfather for 1st time in a year

