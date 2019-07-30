Transcript for Family recovering after bobcat attack

People send us videos of bobcats all the time they can sometimes be territorial but they usually keep away from people in the behavior is extreme. By any reasonable standard this isn't someone just. Coming across a bobcat and quickly betting getting bet and and about cat run off. This is sustained attacks on human beings easy game and fish spokesperson mark carts as a family camping on mount Graham survived a traumatic experience Sunday four year old girl ran behind it tan. Her mother heard screaming. And they came around attempt to see she's being attacked by a bobcat on the ground. And bitten at least once in the head. The girl's father two uncles and a teenage girl came to her aid and the bobcat attacked them to heart says mountain lions can and target children. But I healthy bobcat never would other bobcat is going to be more interested in killing. And antelope squirrel or a small rodents something like bat. Not a human being it's two back. The child was bigger. Bobcat the girl was treated for rabies exposure at a nearby hospital her family needed to go to to other hospitals to get the vaccine all have been released. Once symptoms onset. Rabies is almost always fatal if you're exhibiting symptoms that the vaccine won't work but if you get it before symptoms sunset. He like police. Shannon and snow flat campgrounds have been close to the public were on scene today setting traps and possibly using predator calls later in an attempt to draw that bobcat and it has to be destroyed.

