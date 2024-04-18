Family sues trooper charged with murder as case sparks firestorm in Minnesota

As the family of Ricky Cobb II sues the trooper charged in his death, the case has sparked a battle between between Minnesota's top police union and the progressive DA.

April 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live