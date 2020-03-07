Transcript for Family of Wisconsin man shot by police demands answers

Oh and the family of 32 year old Yvonne roughing showed up to the scene in force Thursday morning and not let it pop out and we love him. And at some bottles. Devastated but also angry. Rough and uncle says his nephew who they call Kevin had mental health issues and cleaned the police department knew that. He is known as community for several years of having a mental disorder he's been in and out of the system he's bits and mental health facilities and that states. Offices are familiar with then the forces not an option. For an individual whereas mental disorders. Those at the scene to me ended. I guess on where they know I don't wanna know what he animosity awful office. Yet tense moments which drew out brought a motion from the and we just trying to sort out what happened. Isn't an issue. Both not. I. Know I've and pulled out right. Sheboygan police say the state Department of Justice is now taking over this investigation reporting and Sheboygan here Hilliard W ice and all news.

