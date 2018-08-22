Transcript for Father in custody after 2 sons drown in river

Yesterday approximately 5:15. PM accounting units were dispatched. To the boat launch of the Kankakee river. On. 0241. Avenue and the Indiana. Illinois State line a reference to two and responsive Cuban house there were pulled from the water. Both juveniles were polled by witnesses. And medics were on scene. The juveniles were identified as evident that fellow H two fear Indiana. Who was transported to Riverside. Hospital. And Illinois. The second juvenile was identified as Levi Paterno. Age four. Who was transported to saint Anthony's hospital in Crown Point, Indiana. Unfortunately. Attempts to revive the juveniles are were unsuccessful. The father was identified as Eric. Mr. Bhutto was taken to the lake county police detective bureau where he was interviewed and questioned by special victims unit detectives. Subsequently he was taken into custody and booked into the late county jail. On two probable cost charges. Of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Those. Charges are pending and die waiting to be submitted to the Al Lee County prosecutor's office.

