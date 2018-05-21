Father plows car into restaurant, kills daughter

More
A father allegedly sat his family near the front door of a restaurant in North Carolina on Sunday, then promptly left, got in his car and plowed full speed into them on purpose.
0:22 | 05/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father plows car into restaurant, kills daughter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55320648,"title":"Father plows car into restaurant, kills daughter","duration":"0:22","description":"A father allegedly sat his family near the front door of a restaurant in North Carolina on Sunday, then promptly left, got in his car and plowed full speed into them on purpose.","url":"/US/video/father-plows-car-restaurant-kills-daughter-55320648","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.