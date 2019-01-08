Transcript for Father-son duo tackles 7-Eleven gunman

Watch this video closely we're gonna show you three different angles pole shed his dead Jimmer at the counter at their regular 7-Eleven and land over hills. Waiting to today when this happens the guy walks in drops a gun picks it up and announces a stick up. Watch what Paul does grabbing the gun wrestling the bad guy outside where the life and death fight continues. Until the robber runs away. Always knew it makes a knowing the source. That was yesterday today we show Paul sporting a nasty shiner in swollen eyes and his dad the security video for the first time. I would fight again. I have a daughter have a girlfriend and all I could think about was. What about my Fam was in here right now and. I once again knowing did. Or what the video doesn't show was what happens next as the gunman runs away jammed the dad gets in his pickup truck. And follows a me finds him in this Alley and that is where prince George's county police. Arrest Shawn Terrelle Johnson a man with a long criminal history. Johnson charged with armed robbery first degree assault and use of a gun the elder shad. Happy he is caught there we heard was. Oltmanns. Father son worked together for the town of land over hills public works department. Today the 7-Eleven owner didn't want to appear on camera and the land over hills police chief calling the men heroes. Brad we certainly don't recommend. That you take on an armed gunman. But we do commend his actions going to be scared to go to 7-Eleven. Had gone by the way it was loaded Paul thinks it didn't fire because it wasn't cock properly the stroke of luck. Inland over hills Brad belly BC 7 NEWS.

