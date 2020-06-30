Transcript for Fauci testifies about COVID-19 research

And RI AIG NIH strategic plan for Covert research involves four major components. The first is to improve the fundamental knowledge of understanding of the biology of the virus. Any immune response to the virus. In order to better inform us in the development of diagnostics therapeutics and vaccines. Some of the work that has come out of that program right now. In forms vary greatly how we will address vaccine development particularly understanding. The confirmation of the components of the virus that induce an appropriate immune response. In addition we would develop and are developing animal models. Apropos what you mentioned about children and school. We have a program called heroes. Which is human epidemiology and response. To saws corona virus which is determining the incidents. And transmits ability among children. The very important issue when you talk about opening schools and the impact that might have. In addition. The development of diagnostics. Point of care as sensitive and specific diagnostics under the rad X program. Including the red X up for underserved populations. Third to characterize and test therapeutics. He mentioned the importance of this as we open up schools. Are a number of programs very active at a forty shown efficacy or not in some drugs as well as a number of clinical trials that are ongoing. One in particular. Was the first randomized placebo controlled trial showing that the drug may Endesa via. Diminishes by about 32%. The time it takes to get to recovery. And people with advanced disease pulmonary involvement. In addition we have an of the study combining this with an anti inflammatory agent. Next we have vaccines. As several have mentioned it's extremely important to have safe. And effective vaccines available for everyone in this country. As well as globally. In that we god. We put together myself and some of my colleagues and published in science magazine. A few weeks ago. What we call a strategic approach. To corona virus nineteen. Vaccine research and development. It's not a comprehensive plan about every aspect. Of vaccine but it is a strong plan regarding the research and development pathway. And what we have done in this is that we have what's called a harmonized effect because we know there were many vaccines. That are in trial now what various stages. And what we did. And the federal government thanks the generosity. Of the congress. Has put a considerable about a money. In order to harmonize the trials of multiple. Candidates from different companies. That we have common and points common dated and safety monitoring board. And common immunological parameters that are being funded. And are being pursued. In addition there on number of different platforms. That are being pursued so that we don't have all our eggs in one basket. As you know one of those is right now getting ready. As we approach next month of going into phase three trials and others will be staggered along the way in the middle of the sum and that the summer early on. There is no guarantee. An anyone has been involved in backs and knowledgeable tell you. That we will have a safe and effective vaccine but we are cautiously optimistic. Looking at animal data and the early preliminary data. That we will at least know the extent of efficacy some time in the winter and early part of next year. Again working with the companies in the investment made by this congress. Hopefully there will be doses available. By the beginning of next year. These things that we feel desperation really hopeful about and who would continue to pursue this.

