Transcript for FBI interviews Kavanaugh's Yale classmate

It began with a Yale classmate of Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanagh. Telling her story to the FBI sources say Deborah Merck Ramirez sat for an interview and gave agents a list of people. That may be able coat to corroborate her allegation. A cab and I exposed himself to her. As the one week investigation gets under way another Yale classmate is raising a red flag are reportedly taking his concerns to the FBI. ABC's Emily Rao has the need details from DC good morning. Good morning Candace and Maggie president trump is now supportive of this FBI investigation that he ordered it on with speaking dishes. That it be limited in scope and done buying Friday. The FBI investigation into accusations against Brett Cavanaugh is officially under way. While lawyers for Christine glossy Ford say so far agents have not spoken to her. The FBI has talked with Kavanagh second accuser Deborah Ramirez a Yale classmate who claims Cabot not exposed himself at a dorm party. A source tells ABC news Ramirez provided investigators with a list of witnesses on sixty minutes Democrat Chris Kearns and Republican Jeff flake who force the investigation a green. If judge Kavanagh. Is shown to applied to the committee. Nominations over Korea us time to excel and assure sitting there listening to doctor for. What are you hearing what he's thinking. I'm hearing. A a very Smart. Anguished person who did not want to be testifying in front of us. In meanwhile my phone. Is just blowing out it was stunning. The number of people I heard from during the hearing and they were saying bought. You've known me. I'm afraid. Very long time and I was raped as a child and I've never told anyone before right now and I'm sharing it with you. Investigators do not planning your view Panama's classmates who contradict his testimony about his drinking now isn't that. Irrelevant given that they're clearly was drinking going on at least it's a left the party. Now I think you try to betray and as a stumbling bumbling Barack. Gang raped us. Overnight a former college friend of writing this letter in New York Times saying quote. In denying the possibility that he ever black town from drinking. And in downplaying the degree and frequency of his drinking. Brett has not told the truth also not being questioned Julie sweat nick who claims in a sworn statement she witnessed a drug cabin on this street women at parties in high school. Kavanagh strongly denies all allegations. And senator Dianne Feinstein is now asking the FBI for the exact directions that president trump provided. The White House that over the weekend the president is not micromanaging. The investigation. Candace Maggie. But certainly paying attention to it no doubt Emily route from DC for rest.

