Transcript for FBI joins investigation into fatal stabbing of Atlanta woman

What he did to her. Yeah. Yeah. Muster all the losers in this video. Surrounded by family friends and complete strangers Joseph corps got emotional Thursday night as he shared heartfelt stories. On behalf of his grieving daughter Emma Clark who hasn't returned to Piedmont park. Since she found her partner Katie Janice in their pup Bo we stabbed to death. In what family members are describing as a horrific scenes thing happen. Did her. But the one thing. What they've done it that didn't like about dollars hard. I. The candlelight vigil was held at the entrance of the park were more than a hundred people gathered to pay their respects. To a talented woman who may have worked as a bartender to Payer bills. With that those who knew her well she was so much more. And I think she the bartender. This is delighted to mark go to school but she was the most intelligent they see the magnificent finger she wrote her own phone she's cars have to play the guitars. Failing members tell us the key mediator Porter MO were building a wife together in fact they were getting ready to purchase their first home. When this nightmare began this crime stoppers poster shows Katie walking with though we near Piedmont park but when she didn't return home. M a became worried so she can Katie Sloan which letter to the park. We don't know how long cave like here. We don't know that. In the came. As well. Right now it PD detectives are working round the clock interviewing dozens of neighbors and reviewing hours of surveillance footage this heinous crime has left an entire community on edge. As police continued to search for a murder. That we don't even know who did its. And it's just say it is sickening thing.

