Transcript for FDA approves compassionate use of chloroquine

Thank you very much Mike and I want to get back to the governor's I do want to say to me something so big. The FDA has approved. A compassionate use for a significant number of patients. We have a drug. Called Tora Quinn. And derivation would be hydroxy clerical and which are here even better. It's a common malaria drug. It's been available so therefore the safety level we understand very well it's. In relatively safe. And it showed very encouraging early results. Really encouraging at least at this works as well as hopefully my. The FDA which would have taken normally much longer to do. Under our. Great secretaries intended to head of the FDA has been doctor doctors here. He's been fantastic. Get it approved very quickly I won't even tell you how quickly but let's put it this way it's approved. And where. Encouraging you to take a look at. We have ordered a lot of it and you can't do it by prescription so very powerful drug. For malaria and also for. Various forms a very serious arthritis. But we think it has a very serious. Very good. Impact on what we're talking about with respect to the virus so he'll take a look at that and you can coordinate with us but I think of me that's a game changing. You know about a year vaccines are fine but that will be awhile before you contestant because you have to. Leave what have been period we are making tremendous progress that a vaccine but it still takes a long while contested. We're also studying this and other promising therapies. Which isn't therapy produced by Gailey had. And that would be rams. It's called written to us of car rammed a cigar. And it shows great progress. And read here on what is is a company which is also working very hard and a drug and it's also. I've been doing very well they are the ones that came out. Within her successful. Solution to Ebola. And they've been fantastic company so we have some great things but it he. Did you do you want us that I mentioned are very good but especially. I think if you look at the first mention. Could be any absolute total game changer. And without I think we'll go back to the this is my prescription. But states can issue it. And we haven't approved by the FDA. And I think it's going to be something that will be very interesting to see who have been over quickly but we've had some very good tests. And it's been successful. So let's take a look to me that's probably the most important thing that anybody can say if it works. But we haven't approved for safety and I want to thank the FDA Brett Keisel quickly whose incredible. How quickly this was something that would have taken years and they got it done almost immediately based on the past history of the drug thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.