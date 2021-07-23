Feel Good Friday: Meet the teens making history at Harvard’s debate competition

More
The first Black female duo to win Harvard’s top prize go head-to-head debating the age-old issue of pancakes versus waffles.
7:56 | 07/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Feel Good Friday: Meet the teens making history at Harvard’s debate competition

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:56","description":"The first Black female duo to win Harvard’s top prize go head-to-head debating the age-old issue of pancakes versus waffles.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79019396","title":"Feel Good Friday: Meet the teens making history at Harvard’s debate competition","url":"/US/video/feel-good-friday-meet-teens-making-history-harvards-79019396"}