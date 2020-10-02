Transcript for Female sportscasters discuss memories of Kobe Bryant

Every once and while we have stories that that hit ask. And our hearts and to the core. And fifteen days ago was it was the death of Kobe Bryant and John and the other seven victims in California. We think you that you and Kobe. Had a great relationship. I'm I was with Kobe several times that he yours as well and I just. I just want your your thoughts on when this story. Hits home and it isn't just a job. It's more than and you have to do your job. But sometimes it's extra tough and I think this is unfortunately great example when you have to separate how he handled it. Not well honestly. So when asked the evident howry able to. I wasn't able to to do it that well. I found out about Kobe about fifteen minutes before the Pro Bowl started. And it was it was really hard. Susie Culver. Offered to come back out of the truck she was done with her show she offered to come back albums that I'll do the show I'll do the game for you if you need me to and I Ayala says yes. Because it was it was really difficult I've never hat. I've never been on. Television. In tears before. That make of people were constantly trying to make it not look like I had been crying I have never had to have an athlete. Consult me before and after an interview before like Drew Brees had to to him. It was just it just. Really difficult I know that for me that tragic things have happened before that I've had to report on but it had never. Been a friend bought. So you know that I didn't handle farewell. Better now. And I was two weeks ago but you know just the super bar songs and it just the other day. Super Bowl the day at the Super Bowl liked everyone hit and left the hotel where we're girl staying. And I was in the gym. And if that was that tiny little Jim. And nobody was in there. And I just went and end it had been seven days since I'd just I had some quiet time to myself listen to my. Gospel news was working out I just went in. And for like half an hour nobody saw me and then afterwards outside I got on the phone afterwards and such I think I. If people what my friends have been saying like you really needs talking going to talk going to talk and Catholic keen. You know people are calling can be on this radio show can be honest you know. No I'm not doing he. And I thought Olympic better after that it is just it's typical. It's the difficult. Can you give us said. You had a lot of good Toby stories. Any memories that you could share he he was alive in you know a lot to handle he was wonderful me challenge you when he was typical and he was great and and cathartic. He was his code. I remember. That there's so many things I remember I remember him and Derek Fisher. Getting me. Having over serving me once Detroit. It's my birthday weekend in they're like come on come up a lot of like not feeling well the next day the lakers actually had to give me I'd be fluid. I don't like you why not having me and I alleys leading that's she actually hoping for that but. Yes you know what they've real maverick image yeah. I like game. And yeah yeah but I can't hurt enough and I forget it I also remember. When I first got the assignment to do sidelines for basketball I had been doing it. I'd done it all and you shelter for it had left and she went a paternity leave and they asked me to do. You know to be good courtside reporter for the NBA. On ESPN any PC and I remember it was in December. It's going to be during the big Christmas Day game to game that I watched every year to think you'll like this is the coolest thing ever now I'm going to be on it. I'd never done it before I was just terrified. And it was the lakers played heat I think Jack had just left so that was going to be a big rivalry. And I was like let me guy lived in LA at the time it's like let me just go to lakers practicing kind of hang out with him just for a little bit just kind of like him get the lay of the land to everything. And they were having like a holiday party so there are lot of little kids around. And Kobe was Sana Klausner number job black came over to me sit Santa Claus let's talk on black tired. Or PR guy for the lakers he said Santa Claus what's the talk to our are. Okay and I go over at nine Okobi but you know we work. Yeah how tight then. And I just went over like yet what's happening he said I'm really happy that they continue at this job. And I was like banks is like not needed here's that could depict a lot of people in his foot. They did the right thing. You're going to be great. And Alice like acts. So I'll always remember that moment when Santa Claus told me that I'm crap that he was proud of. Thank. You. Co I think obviously Kobe was unique and he was into into every thing everything he always knew it was going condoning. Imus and as we don't give these athletes enough credit because they do pay attention and are quite sensitive to who's asking the questions how you're asking the questions. And that's something that you're always aware of while while asking questions when you go into a certain game. Maria hammer are there other. Stories that you can relate to go. Difficult times when you had to flip that switch and say okay this one hurts us when it's not easy to talk about but I have a job digit. In mining zap terror 9/11. In the NFL took that weekend off and when we came back I just remember. Having to do a hit at the beginning of the show and I was emotional. This set a three. The you know how everybody had been impacted. And it was one of those things where I felt. That. Pull it together pull it together but I didn't have it together. You know we're humans that there are people expected. The professional and to hold it together serve. That was obvious he's a day we'll never ever forget. And the NFL when we came back and it's time to celebrate. It was time to honor and I felt that. That was done so well but that was today. You know I felt proud to be in America and I felt great about how this country was responding coming together are. We're about to play football game but the players they were emotional. Everybody just fouls I think in it it was just a bonding moment. But that was one of those things that that I will always remember that that first Sunday back. After 9/11. Same thing kind of release the winter and it has to be CoBiz the most tragic thing I've ever gone through. And I didn't know him like Lisa dead or a lot of the people out of another little story the bottom but. He always came to women's basketball events he was like though that guy who validated our game and he brought his daughter Gigi several times a lot of Connecticut games. Like madame one time at a game and he just he loved the game he would bring in. Woman's basketball players literally the week before the accident. He had I think nine players in town and he was just training and that you have to pay to fly out there in beta and pay for food and he just wanted to work with them on the game and then he was gonna bring them back before. Their season started. And so why find out all about this the first thing I want to do was like I want to know everything about the girls run helicopter of one of the team. And I got in touch with the trainer that worked with Coby on majority of his the girls games he is the skills trainer. And we were together and elect pull this packet pictures and I wrote an essay about the mom does and the girls that were lost in the coaches that were lost. I remember staying up till 2 AM and I'm just like. It is going over stuff and I'm like maybe this is the only time that the look and hear something about Peyton. What of what might say about Peyton like what did the teammates you know what is the most important thing here. And you just you're never ready you're never ready to go on Cameron introduce value never raiders sit around a table full of men who knew him. Are basically almost in tears every time before they come on camera. And I feel like I don't have the right to be upset in this moment like I'm not directly but yet why have a job to be a and I remember coming home the day after and I just like. Cried I was just bawling crying I didn't know. There's a huge panel right outside of the picture GG and Kobe like outside my hotel and you go downstairs. Just the outpouring of love and support you can't make up how much this man was loved and he was a philosopher and use that. Coach and he is a teacher and he was obviously one of the best basketball players that ever lived. But yet that I would never forget the young of that yes I think what are our and then moment. I know I'll never. That I was exactly went what I kinda look for you know when Stewart died in. Yeah Scott Burns me that happened me Stuart we found out about that after our wild card game so we aren't tired. Broadcast crew was in a car hit it to the airport at 6 in the morning. Game was on Saturday 6 in the morning on Sunday heading to the airport and Susie copper got a text and went Bono and we all just know. And then we watched you. We watched you up at her. And again that year. Your. You reminded. So much and you go there in your head that the memories that you had with Kobe nine elevenths is muscles that everybody in this entire country. You did such a beautiful job on on that coverage area and and trying to. To help men get through and and it's different and get through those emotional moments with a microphone with with the country watching it with with Stuart like I know that I wouldn't be here right now about Steward. Because he store believed in me a whole long time before I believed in myself Sierra gap. It's it's true in so vague that but that's higher. Tired job is to at that moment try to portray that and humanize it because yes we're talking about sports I'm. Which which. Thank god because of the agriculture and that I mean that the stuff that we ought to cover back in the day. I'm that matters that you what in the that's trying to like walk up a little mile wide public Ehrlich up to me. I'm I'm just talking about past all of that a lot yet however the beauty in it. Is that sports is one of the only things I can think up. That brings people together if it's just for three hours on a Sunday and doesn't matter. Your race or gender sexual orientation where you from your politics for those three hours and a great on the same team. And it's beautiful so at that moment. To humanize it and store was much more than a sportscaster cope with much more than a basketball player right how do we do that did you know start he. Now I thought oh my god what a story out of the runner was time for Monday Night Football in Atlanta you guys in all my aunt Betty Ann Brenner a runner so basically you running billion water. You can't get a guy you live get the water until it brought you do that yeah and I would not I have fired many Iran I was not going to let you know they hired me there they think could get they won't I looked over this one run and rifling through my notes and I'm gonna live now I am delighted you don't need to come back after halftime and wow. Well I'll tell opted not as you. I had to go working cure oregano as brightly Jerry's been outside of elected at all. Due comes over I mess it like that coffee settling on the ground you like. Was doing over here. Yeah. I'll go and do you do you want to cut you yeah I'm yeah I'll run of the inning would be zoom absolutely. That doesn't. Yeah that's right the sorry.

