CNN evacuates studio after suspicious package

More
The Time Warner Center in New York City, home to CNN, was evacuated after a suspicious package was found in mail room.
0:27 | 10/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CNN evacuates studio after suspicious package
Does it to have projectiles and excuse me that sounds like. Fire alarm here we'll keep you posted on that but to have projectiles that that is a feature you'll often see if bombs that terrorists use in Afghanistan and elsewhere rice is his use. That gonna bump portals meters exclusive. Just to those kinds of terrorist groups but that is significant development and dampen there's a firearm here honored in the background we're gonna find out what the latest is out here ask you then we're be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58716691,"title":"CNN evacuates studio after suspicious package","duration":"0:27","description":"The Time Warner Center in New York City, home to CNN, was evacuated after a suspicious package was found in mail room. ","url":"/US/video/fire-alarm-off-live-cnn-broadcast-58716691","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.