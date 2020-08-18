Fire department rescues fawn stuck in drainpipe

Rescuers in Massachusetts used a hook to slide the fawn out of the pipe uninjured.
0:30 | 08/18/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire department rescues fawn stuck in drainpipe
Diego Betty it's. Okay it's okay. Couldn't. We'll put him in the U. Can pick and won't be that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

