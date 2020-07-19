Fire rages for 6 days in California

More
The fire broke out in Fresno County on July 13 and was burning for the sixth straight day.
0:36 | 07/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire rages for 6 days in California
We. We. We. We.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"The fire broke out in Fresno County on July 13 and was burning for the sixth straight day. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71870084","title":"Fire rages for 6 days in California","url":"/US/video/fire-rages-days-california-71870084"}