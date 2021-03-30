-
Now Playing: 9-year-old testifies for prosecution in Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: MMA fighter says Derek Chauvin had George Floyd in a 'blood choke'
-
Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson mourns death of K Ball, her beloved frenchie pup: ‘I am a wreck’
-
Now Playing: Meet the NCAA’s 1st African American women’s ice hockey head coach
-
Now Playing: Front-line doctor opens up about his year in the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Michigan sees alarming rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Will the Lollapalooza show go on?
-
Now Playing: How effective are COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in the real world?
-
Now Playing: Derek Chauvin trial witness gives emotional closing testimony
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Day 2 of the Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Derek Chauvin's trial: Key moments
-
Now Playing: Day 2 of the Derek Chauvin trial: What to expect
-
Now Playing: 1 dead after shooting at Philadelphia mall
-
Now Playing: Witness in Derek Chauvin trial listens to his 911 call
-
Now Playing: 'Soul of a Nation' celebrates Black excellence in sports
-
Now Playing: Docuseries raises new questions about murder of Michael Jordan's dad
-
Now Playing: Law enforcement warns of rise in carjackings by teens