Will be about and giving her full name bone to ridiculously. Payments Janet Hanson GE and ET a TE. Classic Hanson page asks you. His hands are. What's your current occupation when you do. Editor in Minneapolis. City plans to uniform Georgia. Tech. And now we mount a firefighter for the save me. Two years. And so. Okay. Boston like test driven the whole review student it doesn't reason we ask that yeah. Injury won't figure that out later okay so for about two years you've been a firefighter. Fans can you describe for the jurors. Know what you had to do. To become a firefighter missing. I'm. I. There's you're processing time and minds here hi eight. We got Canadian teens being. I. Certified trades. This stage and it national license. And then he'll go forward wish. Fired. Traders licenses. Just four months academy. And so tell us. Well even before starting as a firefighter did you have to learn some burst into. Yeah it wasn't SAT on the job but had gone through it AT&T program. Already so I got through the course twice. So when did you first do you people. I think it let's. Sometimes into that in seventeen. And so what was that program belongs. Called Catholic academy. And there was I saw her. This isn't in the majority of the senator harrowing took place station and. Course. And so when that camera along that wasn't spent four months and years and I'm maybe about that it was an everyday so. And that much canyon and so what kinds of things did you do. During your working at for his academy. And we did a lot. Then cafes academy is longer than your typical. Com and even teaching. Because it really wants to get a chance to. I'm G votes to pass it is quite a difficult test. So we did a lot hands on training and go to work. So during a time period. After your first arrived. Went up on the sidewalk. To resist that one time that you have decided loss went out into the street correct. Kraft. When you first walked up and you told the jury about coming around crossing. Chicago and approaching. When you first walked up. Did you observe. Those officers that were. On top of the individual on the ground. Did you know any of those officers are recognize any of them. Call one saying listen. Polar air around day. Recognize there children six. And where did you recognize it. It was a calm Connally that day before where. And I believe it was then that. Should check it just worked. It did you know him at all. Did you talk Tuman and previous called no sir I just noticed that gets us headed upstairs and on previous column. You know his name about points and knows. So what did you see about the officers there in relation to those body on the ground. And come and. I notice. Meaning. And they're not serious we're leaning over his body you can. Wish them in massive fish and it appears to have been a majority of their wait time. It mr. play. And so how many officers did you see over mr. fly I'm. In my memory and for whatever reason and I remember is seen before on his body and we don't know that I was three. So you first walked up and came around from that side. Thank you had to go around the other side and occurred colors of the squad car correct correct. And when you saw that positioning of those officers. That concern you. Absolutely why. He wasn't. Moving and he was tough to end it. That quote. Thirty round then a lot of putting all their weight and somebody it's. Too much. And did you notice where. On this officer you know notably mr. shown in. Where he was putting his win I'm mr. Floyd's season. And incidentally. Did you know the person laying on the ground prone on the ground zero. Not noticing. You're subsequently learned his identity. And that individual on the ground under the officers. Could you tell he was moving at all. He was not obeying his face place. The first thing that can. Muses faceless. Like. Smack smashed into the ground. Swell guy again. Kansas. You know at that point are you acting a little bit as. Genevieve Hansen MT. I didn't let me tell right away because I I noticed that he didn't matter attention. And it didn't take me want to realize that he was at an altered level of consciousness and entertaining and that is. When doctor examined so that he needs medical attention. So what my. Attention. Moved from mr. Floyd to. How can I gained access. To this patients and getting medical attention or directs officers. And I didn't pay much attention George Bush. So when you first got there and you saw mr. Floyd on the ground. You mentioned about seeing his face. Credit card and examining Lincoln and subsequent interview here and talked about mr. Floyd's case. Facing towards the speedway drive parents and your well wishes just. Harry didn't yeah. And now now is considered today do you remember. Seeing space and you around the squad cars yes. And so get in terms of you know in his face when your first there. Or even dressing room what is it that you saw that means you concerned about his medical needs. I was really concerned about. I thought his face looks. Puffy and swollen from. Which would finish you they're putting. Younger man's weight and someone's neck. Hey I noticed some of fluid coming from what looked like tourists fled the body. Engine in a lot of cases we see it. A patient. Do we really scared Blatter. When he died. I didn't think I can't tell you exactly where if that is coming from but that's where my mind when you. Time. He. Wasn't moving. Is being restrained but he wasn't. When you first arrived. It was people collapsing Euro was speaking at. I don't remember it. Can. Earlier used the term altered consciousness. Yes yeah what you mean by that what did you see in terms of his consciousness. I am. Well we. When wears sexy and cubs blew a level of consciousness on the call. Well I didn't first tried to just. To talk to the patient and give their response to an end we don't have to get a response. We'll I didn't. Coming talent on the shoulder order and apply the certain painful stimuli in the past. And I would do external or order. You know Trent there fingernail. A very hard and if they respond to that we know today. You know can we can access their local conscious based on that. When somebody's gotten. When you've earned you know Bellini he's here now. That's the city. So so I could tell that. Don't watch that he had an altered level of consciousness that ridiculous assigning too painful stimuli. You mentioned. That. Mr. Shaw and had a Nia. Mr. Floyd's neck curse did you see where his other leg while. I don't remember anymore or go to. I'm seeing my I didn't I may have said something about eighteen. Did you think it was I'm mr. points back. I don't. Fans in that mormons. When you first arrived and observed what you could about mr. Floyd. What did you think he needed to do. I didn't I am not certain how dirty sexy he had altered level of consciousness what I and he didn't know is whether or not she had a pulse anymore. And. You know I mean Beckham to salute here. Did you try and assess you know how much weight. Mr. children's putting Georgia Florida. Come. I didn't mean I didn't try to recognize that it was an issue right away because. He's she seemed very comfortable you. Which. Who is he. Shows hostage gunmen. Seemed very comfortable with and the majority of his weight. Balanced on top. Mr. Clinton's men. In my memory he had his hand in his pocket. So comfortable. Hands. If his hand wasn't actually in his pocket when that. Change anything that you processed at the time. I those not he. Q it is. Comfortable in the position Houston. So of his hand instead of being in his pocket was simply resting on his side could that change you know. You're assessment. It wasn't just get me away and car. On the pavement. When you first approaches enjoyed don't find yourself as a firefighter crash tomorrow did you identify herself. Topps town concerns you I am I so loudly enough that I I would think that day. Yeah curiosities and quit and you hear me event. We know you weren't welcome in essence Lahoud and officer Thomas found. And he says something or undermines education you we really are a Minneapolis. Yeah you would know better than to get involved. What did you think of. First I was worried that it was things. Going to believe me. And not let me. I'm hope. And handles sewn. That's not right I mean. They didn't think what I should've done. There was no medical assistance unseen and I hate and got there and I could. Given medical system that's exactly what I should've done so based on training and experience once you have seen. What did you want to do. For this person on the ground. They let me into this season. Hey I already had. And decided. When his level of consciousness was so I would have requested additional. How I wouldn't want my car my mind share. The paramedics and I come. Sort of ask someone to run and soon. The gas station and look for any ED. And I would oh. He is actually checked his airway I would have. Been worried about is a spinal cord injury because he had so much weight on his neck. I wouldn't go into the airway to check their any obstructions. And I would have checked her pulse. And when I didn't find a pulse. If that was the case I would have started compassion these. And I didn't have my friend base I would have continued contraction as we don't you come. Whale did not match any. So it continues connections that are rated a hundred. Committed to Intel progress. Mike impressions. What you me. Hands. Didn't. Better yet can what's the point during transcription. From the end. Pumping the blood where somebody that's not Dana Gonzales. Changed at all. Henry were able to do that any of those steps knows. Why weren't you able to. Junior best. Because the officers and I mean it's an easy and I also offered. And my memory I heard two. Why can't walk and your error or told that if she doesn't have a policy need to start connections. And I need it. Cancel when it. Does this trend these things that you wanted to do. What I would have done for anybody. When you couldn't do that how does that make you feel. Totally distracts. We are frustrated. Yeah. Sampson we knowing as I told you we can take our time. Feel free to just take immense. A new drink of water going. Yeah. While you were there. Were there other people around you on the sidewalk. Yes and we're very. Saying things to the officers as well yes. And do remember what kinds of things they were saying. There is no I was pretty focused on it. Turning to get the officers to let me help. And see how are you doing trying to get the officers to focus on you get. I think I don't in my memory I tried different tactics. Cohn and breathing it. Contracted eastern. I didn't I didn't sled and looked at. Did you also some points or raising your voice yeah hands they've used some foul language you guessed it fly. I was. Six how it and it's okay. Wasn't getting money. What I needed to do need access. At some point. Voices of the other people around here did you feel that serving her fear was getting officer's attention yes. So as you're doing then. Re able to. Pay more attention earning more attention to mr. Floyd and his conviction. I didn't I want I think I wasn't. Really able to I didn't I knew he needed help so at that point it was just. Getting into. When you asked the officers to take just Holtz. Did you ever see them doing. When you are over on the sidewalk. That officer toes direction. We were able to see the other two officers. I'm mr. Floyd. Preliminary just there just kept their patents. Sold at some point they may have check compulsion. Mean I've seen them. Curtis. During this time did you make any note. Observations are notations of notes about. Mr. Floyd's. Characteristics of mystery thing. Stars terrible question Communists are over. During the incident when you were there. Did you make some observations. So the characteristics of mr. Floyd's breathing that concerned. It's. I don't remember in our. What is what is meant by that term pantanal prisoner national press. Hey your gas since. We see here. And patience. There are dying that borders pretty much dead and it's just kind of the bodies. Yeah I don't quite know that he's. And have you seen that and other. Calls when you've been working yes and did you see something similar to mister Floyd and I don't remember any more today. I don't. So during that time period. Denial regained consciousness. But he's not. Can. You stated. Wins him I'm sorry you. Were there is the entire time until he was slowing yeah it's correct correct. Kansas. At some point you made. My guess that the question is us. You didn't pay close attention to mr. Floyd at some point because you knew he was. Unconscious. Needing medical attention there's no question. Hands biggest and that's. You focus Lauren trying to get the officers who a lot of help her at some point did you start video recording. Yeah you're anxious and with your phone yes and yes in what did you do that. If I'm not sure why I chose you let's listen in his statement. Hand so you do record. Yes. And based on that it's. A dishonest ask you this morning. At some point after the incident we were interviewed by. Law enforcement officers. Can be better. DA BC news correct yes yes and humane. Video available to them corrects color. Fans. Why did you think it was important. To record. Curtis. Memories. Witness desire. They're going to be as good as a video. And so you wanted to happen to preserve. I wasn't conscious. And investor that's why anybody takes video. And. Sarah Smith second life. Every known Henry didn't. After recording that video. Can you. I'm stopped recording at some point correct. And I remember it going obviously just stop at some point the again. And and then eventually the ambulance took mr. Floyd away bad. And then earlier I said we come back to them mormons in the previous video innings and allowed them. When you're slow ambulance left and you were still standing on the side often. Yes yes. Fans are you just standing there. What's going through your mind. As you're standing. I'm not share I have. I think I probably listen disbelief. And we. And when shop. Games. What's. And at some point then. Did you also. And make it 911 call yes. Hands. It had to be. I'm sort of take distressing was the word juniors before. I'm Joan when you're there in your trying to help and couldn't just feeling of helplessness absolutely. Review. Upset about yes. Did you feel that. I'm. You know whenever the end result you could've tried to help. From then. Well why did you feel helpless. Because. I am there isn't handing chill in the and I hate. Wouldn't happen. I had I had had had access you are nice and cold. Similar to that's. I would have been able to provide. Medical attention to the best of my abilities and this human was dead I backed. Right. And so from that points. We saw you standing there and decided like. Sort of standing so you. Yes we can't from their did you. Stay in the area for a little while it's yes and at some point you me and 911 call yes. Why at that point did you call 91 line. Come. I think it all settled in pain wish I would have done that immediately because. In Eden. It was ridiculous that seventy in the station fire station seventy is a bus that was. And nobody had. There I should've caught my mind immediately that I didn't and his calm down. I relay. I want. And you know what was going on I wanted to see you basically reported. And so you made that call correct correct and flew more than a minute long. At some point they wanted to transfer you to a supervisor correct. Yes and but don't call dance company. Do number wise to call undated points. I don't know exactly but I'm there was kind of a lot going on line content. I was still worried about. Witnesses on scene. Particularly. Because Taylor. People colored black men I was worried about their safety. And there boxers still on scene but also fire. Keenan. Bit that I ended the call because my. Co workers friends and I can tell them to stay on. She tells about that some some point when you're there at the scene still do they fire truck come. Yes and that are coming to respond to that call there is there are signs that column. And they went into cuff links to actually look forward a victim. Which is unique. For that. I. They just need to ask miss you Jason. So let me ask you used a little different question. So when they came. Those firefighters did you know that I don't go to Latin. And how many total came forward contractors. Tutor. So the true that you knew how did you know that. Some parents network so they knew you're yeah yes. So you news. Members of the fire department knew you were on scene as well yes but off duty of course yeah. Dan. And so when you had a conversation with them while they were there cub foods Guinness. You also had some conversations with other people. We're stuck around afterwards yes and. To move the driver and he other scriptwriter network engineers came back. Hey folks look tonight. I have no further questions your.

