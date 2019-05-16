Transcript for Firefighter shot and killed responding to call

Wednesday evening we lost her brother firefighter Mitchell's longer. Yesterday at approximately 5:30 PM the Appleton fire department. Appleton police department gold cross ambulance. Responded to medical emergency. Members of the Appleton fire department. And gold cross ambulance began to provide medical care. During the incident shots were fired striking firefighter long guard. Efforts to provide medical care. Began immediately. Mitch was transported to theater part regional medical center here in Appleton. Efforts by the fee to care emergency room staff. Were and nothing less than extraordinary. Tragically he died from his injuries Wednesday. Mitch rose. Mitchell has married. And a father of three young kids. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. At this difficult time. Mitch began his career. When the apple opened fire department in march of two bells and five. He held the rank fifth firefighter inspector. Who is also a relief driver engineer. And was enrolled in our in house company officer program.

