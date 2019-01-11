Transcript for Firefighters rescue couple after tree falls on home in Pennsylvania

We were dispatched. Early. Earlier tonight according to a actually a fire investigation. That had notes that large three had fallen on top of the house. On a rival. My deputy chief confirmed that we had to attract on the second floor. Pretty much heavily entrapped from the three collapsing through the roof. Through the second floor basically trapped men in the bed they were sleeping. The elderly female. Willow. Extracted approximately 45 minutes after the initial call. And the elderly male. Was extract gave up about 45 minutes after her. Boats were transported Abington hospital. They were both alert. Extended injuries I don't know technically rescued those typical it's not what we see every day. With the weather condition it was pouring rain winds were probably thirty to 45 mile an hour. Mom so it it makes it very difficult. Were my guys to. Make sure that we're doing all the right things and doing our best to stay safe. And to keep the victims is safe as possible. That we XP they basically hit over this second floor bedroom. On the is up rooted in from the rear of legal art. And basically just front to back. Collapse the entire roof area incidents second floor. Fortunately there was no nothing with the first floor that we were able to shore up the first floor. And continued to rescue on the second floor. And all that result.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.