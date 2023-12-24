Firefighters rescue dog that fell into storm drain

Firefighters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, rescued a dog that fell 30 feet into a storm drain on Friday. The dog was unharmed and later returned to its owner, the Tulsa Fire Department said.

December 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live